Insider Purchase: Director at $MBC Buys 20,000 Shares

Robert Crisci, a director at $MBC, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $281,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 43.1%. Following this trade, they now own 66,435 shares of this class of $MBC stock.

$MBC Insider Trading Activity

$MBC insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN F HACKETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,091 shares for an estimated $288,580 .

. ROBERT CRISCI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $281,600

JULIANA L CHUGG purchased 6,989 shares for an estimated $99,036

MARK A. YOUNG (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,715 shares for an estimated $77,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $MBC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.