Insider Purchase: Director at $MATW Buys 4,000 Shares

J Michael Nauman, a director at $MATW, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $98,360. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,000 shares of this class of $MATW stock.
$MATW Insider Trading Activity
$MATW insiders have traded $MATW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MICHAEL NAUMAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,360
$MATW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MATW stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 183,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,084,040
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 168,970 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,677,089
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 138,545 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,834,925
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 125,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,477,964
- BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. added 108,962 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,016,068
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 102,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,381,758
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 96,646 shares (+100.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,675,161
