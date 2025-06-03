Insider Purchase: Director at $MATV Buys 10,000 Shares

Marco Levi, a director at $MATV, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $57,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.8%. Following this trade, they now own 44,732 shares of this class of $MATV stock.

$MATV Insider Trading Activity

$MATV insiders have traded $MATV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHRUTI SINGHAL (President, CEO) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $230,400

KIMBERLY E RITRIEVI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $58,800

MARCO LEVI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,800

WILLIAM M COOK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $29,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MATV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $MATV stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.