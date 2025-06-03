Insider Purchase: Director at $MATV Buys 10,000 Shares

Marco Levi, a director at $MATV, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $57,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.8%. Following this trade, they now own 44,732 shares of this class of $MATV stock.
$MATV Insider Trading Activity
$MATV insiders have traded $MATV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHRUTI SINGHAL (President, CEO) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $230,400
- KIMBERLY E RITRIEVI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $58,800
- MARCO LEVI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,800
- WILLIAM M COOK purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $29,200
$MATV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $MATV stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 5,801,065 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,140,634
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,221,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,840,549
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 2,097,869 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,069,723
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,808,824 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,268,973
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,200,866 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,481,395
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,090,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,795,522
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 948,720 shares (+1978.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,910,525
