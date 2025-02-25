Insider Purchase: Director at $MAIA Buys 73,333 Shares

Ramiro Guerrero, a director at $MAIA, bought 73,333 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $109,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.9%. Following this trade, they now own 534,885 shares of this class of $MAIA stock.

$MAIA Insider Trading Activity

$MAIA insiders have traded $MAIA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMIRO GUERRERO has made 3 purchases buying 215,285 shares for an estimated $432,218 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STAN SMITH has made 3 purchases buying 175,000 shares for an estimated $372,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN M CHAOUKI purchased 22,133 shares for an estimated $55,553

CRISTIAN LUPUT purchased 22,133 shares for an estimated $55,553

$MAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MAIA stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

