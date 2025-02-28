Insider Purchase: Director at $MAGN Buys 20,000 Shares

CARL J RICKERTSEN, a director at $MAGN, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $406,532. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1531.4%. Following this trade, they now own 21,306 shares of this class of $MAGN stock.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) purchased 23,786 shares for an estimated $501,297

CARL J RICKERTSEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $406,532

