Insider Purchase: Director at $MAC Buys 7,000 Shares

Devin Ignatius Murphy, a director at $MAC, bought 7,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $114,799. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 330.5%. Following this trade, they now own 9,118 shares of this class of $MAC stock.
$MAC Insider Trading Activity
$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREA M STEPHEN sold 63,289 shares for an estimated $1,303,120
- JACKSON HSIEH (President and CEO) purchased 56,000 shares for an estimated $993,832
- DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $114,799
$MAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 10,274,895 shares (+87.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,675,908
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,988,665 shares (+845.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,054,206
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,657,152 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,690,467
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,503,509 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,709,899
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 2,980,051 shares (+175.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,362,615
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 2,131,030 shares (+463.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,450,117
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,667,066 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,207,954
$MAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/11/2024
$MAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $23.0 on 01/01/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 12/11/2024
