Insider Purchase: Director at $MAC Buys 7,000 Shares

Devin Ignatius Murphy, a director at $MAC, bought 7,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $114,799. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 330.5%. Following this trade, they now own 9,118 shares of this class of $MAC stock.

$MAC Insider Trading Activity

$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREA M STEPHEN sold 63,289 shares for an estimated $1,303,120

JACKSON HSIEH (President and CEO) purchased 56,000 shares for an estimated $993,832

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $114,799

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAC forecast page.

$MAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $23.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 12/11/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.