Insider Purchase: Director at $LVS Buys 23,000 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 04:48 pm EDT

March 18, 2025 — 04:48 pm EDT

Muktesh Pant, a director at $LVS, bought 23,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,000,730. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 23,000 shares of this class of $LVS stock.

$LVS Insider Trading Activity

$LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,732 shares for an estimated $10,861,707.
  • D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares for an estimated $1,325,349
  • MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $LVS stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,304,533 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $631,960,814
  • VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 8,665,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $445,045,442
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 5,979,974 shares (+6794.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,131,464
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 5,088,095 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,324,559
  • ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 4,491,788 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $226,116,607
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,366,151 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,885,515
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,291,628 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,058,014

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/16/2024
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVS forecast page.

$LVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LVS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $59.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 10/24/2024
  • Steven Wieczynski from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $64.0 on 10/24/2024
  • Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 10/24/2024
  • Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.






