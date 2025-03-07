Insider Purchase: Director at $LUCK Buys 1,050 Shares

John Alan Young, a director at $LUCK, bought 1,050 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $10,342. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 70,473 shares of this class of $LUCK stock.

$LUCK Insider Trading Activity

$LUCK insiders have traded $LUCK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT I. PARKER (Executive Vice Chairman) sold 1,747,434 shares for an estimated $20,165,388

JOHN ALAN YOUNG has made 4 purchases buying 6,045 shares for an estimated $61,116 and 0 sales.

