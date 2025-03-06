News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $LTRX Buys 15,000 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

HOSHI PRINTER, a director at $LTRX, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $40,492. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.5%. Following this trade, they now own 191,425 shares of this class of $LTRX stock.

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,467 shares for an estimated $577,757.
  • SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 95,000 shares for an estimated $250,925 and 0 sales.
  • HOSHI PRINTER has made 3 purchases buying 30,350 shares for an estimated $84,990 and 0 sales.
  • PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920
  • KEVIN S. PALATNIK purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

