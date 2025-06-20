Insider Purchase: Director at $LOVE Buys 1,000 Shares

Walter Field McLallen, a director at $LOVE, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $17,950. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.7%. Following this trade, they now own 38,050 shares of this class of $LOVE stock.

$LOVE Insider Trading Activity

$LOVE insiders have traded $LOVE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT JACK KRAUSE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $789,900

WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 5 purchases buying 7,000 shares for an estimated $157,935 and 0 sales.

$LOVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $LOVE stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

