Insider Purchase: Director at $LOOP Buys 73,201 Shares

Spencer Hart, a director at $LOOP, bought 73,201 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $91,501. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 140.7%. Following this trade, they now own 125,216 shares of this class of $LOOP stock.

$LOOP Insider Trading Activity

$LOOP insiders have traded $LOOP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPENCER HART has made 3 purchases buying 149,446 shares for an estimated $188,157 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL SOLOMITA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,278 shares for an estimated $158,393 .

. JAY HOWARD STUBINA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

LAURENCE G. SELLYN has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $54,506 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LOOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LOOP stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.