Insider Purchase: Director at Logitech (LOGI) Buys 2,500 Shares

GUY GECHT, a director at Logitech ($LOGI), bought 2,500 shares of the company on 10-24-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 15.6%. Following this trade, they now own 18,503 shares of Logitech stock.

Logitech Insider Trading Activity

Logitech insiders have traded $LOGI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUY GECHT purchased 2,500 shares.

CHARLES D BOYNTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,225 shares.

Logitech Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of Logitech stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $LOGI Stock?

The bull case for Logitech International ($LOGI) hinges on its recent improvements in operational efficiency, shown by a 39% gross margin in Q2, and the expectation of exceeding fiscal year 2024 operating income guidance due to a solid inventory position. The company is well-positioned to tap into the growing PC peripherals and gaming markets, especially during the holiday shopping season, and the strategic leadership of new CEO Hanneke Faber could further enhance its competitive stance. In contrast, the bear case emphasizes the decline in revenues and operating margins, particularly in key segments like Video Collaboration and Webcams, which have seen significant year-over-year drops. The expectation of a revenue decline of 14% to 19% in the first half of fiscal 2024 reflects a broader negative sentiment about the company's ability to recover, as the rapid growth observed during the pandemic appears to be unsustainable in the current market environment.

Background on $LOGI Stock

Logitech International S.A. is a global provider of personal computer and mobile accessories, known for its innovative products that enhance digital experiences. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of devices, including keyboards, mice, webcams, gaming peripherals, and audio products. Logitech has also ventured into smart home solutions and collaboration tools for businesses, such as video conferencing equipment. With a strong emphasis on user-centric design and sustainability, Logitech aims to create high-quality, intuitive products that cater to the needs of consumers and professionals alike, thereby enhancing productivity, connectivity, and entertainment in the digital age.

