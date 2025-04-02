Insider Purchase: Director at $LOCL Buys 70,863 Shares

CHARLES R JR. SCHWAB, a director at $LOCL, bought 70,863 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $141,726. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 70,863 shares of this class of $LOCL stock.

$LOCL Insider Trading Activity

$LOCL insiders have traded $LOCL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R JR. SCHWAB purchased 70,863 shares for an estimated $141,726

JENNIFER CARR-SMITH sold 21,237 shares for an estimated $31,430

KATHLEEN VALIASEK (President and CFO) has made 7 purchases buying 12,925 shares for an estimated $19,317 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS M. JOYNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 9,347 shares for an estimated $15,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG M. HURLBERT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $13,064 and 0 sales.

$LOCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $LOCL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

