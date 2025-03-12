Insider Purchase: Director at $LKFN Buys 5,000 Shares

M SCOTT WELCH, a director at $LKFN, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $307,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.7%. Following this trade, they now own 39,000 shares of this class of $LKFN stock.

$LKFN Insider Trading Activity

$LKFN insiders have traded $LKFN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LKFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M FINDLAY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,082 shares for an estimated $1,159,983 .

. M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $920,374 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC H OTTINGER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $294,000 .

. STEPHANIE R LENISKI (Senior Vice President) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $292,680

ROBERT E JR BARTELS purchased 802 shares for an estimated $58,000

JAMES RICKARD DONOVAN (SVP, General Counsel) sold 800 shares for an estimated $52,338

DONALD ROBINSON-GAY (Senior Vice President) sold 550 shares for an estimated $36,435

BROK A LAHRMAN (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 150 shares for an estimated $11,325

$LKFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $LKFN stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

