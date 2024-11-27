News & Insights

Stocks
LFWD

Insider Purchase: Director at $LFWD (LFWD) Buys 21,622 Shares

November 27, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative ->

Michael Swinford, a director at $LFWD ($LFWD), bought 21,622 shares of the company on 11-25-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 49.8%. Following this trade, they now own 65,040 shares of $LFWD stock.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL SWINFORD has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 55,000 shares and 0 sales.
  • LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 8,803 shares.
  • JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 5,242 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets -> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data -> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets -> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

LFWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.