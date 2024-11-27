Insider Purchase: Director at $LFWD (LFWD) Buys 21,622 Shares

Michael Swinford, a director at $LFWD ($LFWD), bought 21,622 shares of the company on 11-25-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 49.8%. Following this trade, they now own 65,040 shares of $LFWD stock.

$LFWD Insider Trading Activity

$LFWD insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 55,000 shares and 0 sales.

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 8,803 shares.

JEANNINE LYNCH (VP of Market Access & Strategy) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 5,242 shares.

$LFWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $LFWD stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

