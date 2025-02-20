Insider Purchase: Director at $LEE Buys 1,000 Shares

Steven C. Fletcher, a director at $LEE, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $11,570. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.3%. Following this trade, they now own 8,000 shares of this class of $LEE stock.

$LEE Insider Trading Activity

$LEE insiders have traded $LEE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAGHAV NATH BAHL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,000 shares for an estimated $1,065,000 .

. STEVEN C. FLETCHER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,570

$LEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $LEE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

