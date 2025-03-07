Insider Purchase: Director at $LEA Buys 2,178 Shares

Rod Lache, a director at $LEA, bought 2,178 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $199,944. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,178 shares of this class of $LEA stock.

$LEA Insider Trading Activity

$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944

$LEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

