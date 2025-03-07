Insider Purchase: Director at $LEA Buys 2,178 Shares

Rod Lache, a director at $LEA, bought 2,178 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $199,944. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,178 shares of this class of $LEA stock.
$LEA Insider Trading Activity
$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944
$LEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,066,922 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $195,737,513
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,255,992 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,942,442
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 966,543 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,531,622
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 964,752 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,362,014
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 498,918 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,247,534
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 447,835 shares (+7.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,409,974
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 356,760 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,785,172
