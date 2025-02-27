Insider Purchase: Director at $LCNB Buys 1,000 Shares

STEVE P FOSTER, a director at $LCNB, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $14,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 45,049 shares of this class of $LCNB stock.
$LCNB Insider Trading Activity
$LCNB insiders have traded $LCNB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL ROBERT MILLER (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,083 shares for an estimated $36,248.
- LAWRENCE P JR. MULLIGAN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,830
- CRAIG MILLIS JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,410
- STEVE P FOSTER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $14,700
- ERIC J MEILSTRUP (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $9,770 and 0 sales.
- ANNE E KREHBIEL purchased 500 shares for an estimated $8,905
$LCNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LCNB stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 53,806 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $814,084
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 36,197 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,660
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 31,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $483,948
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 31,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,332
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 26,232 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,890
- HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 25,637 shares (+156.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $387,887
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,031 shares (+122.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,719
