Insider Purchase: Director at $LCNB Buys 1,000 Shares

STEVE P FOSTER, a director at $LCNB, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $14,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 45,049 shares of this class of $LCNB stock.

$LCNB Insider Trading Activity

$LCNB insiders have traded $LCNB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROBERT MILLER (Exec Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,083 shares for an estimated $36,248 .

. LAWRENCE P JR. MULLIGAN (Executive Vice President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,830

CRAIG MILLIS JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,410

ERIC J MEILSTRUP (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $9,770 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNE E KREHBIEL purchased 500 shares for an estimated $8,905

$LCNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $LCNB stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.