Insider Purchase: Director at $LBSR Buys 166,667 Shares

Saleem Elmasri, a director at $LBSR, bought 166,667 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $15,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 166,667 shares of this class of $LBSR stock.

$LBSR Insider Trading Activity

$LBSR insiders have traded $LBSR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETE O'HEERON (COB, Secretary, Treasurer) purchased 3,080,670 shares for an estimated $277,260

PATRICIA MADARIS (CFO & VP Finance/Acting CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,401,817 shares for an estimated $148,835 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SALEEM ELMASRI purchased 166,667 shares for an estimated $15,000

