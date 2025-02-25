News & Insights

Stocks
LARK

Insider Purchase: Director at $LARK Buys 200 Shares

February 25, 2025 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Mark J. Kohlrus, a director at $LARK, bought 200 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $4,909,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 25.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $LARK stock.

$LARK Insider Trading Activity

$LARK insiders have traded $LARK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LARK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK J. KOHLRUS has made 6 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $4,933,855 and 0 sales.
  • PATRICK L ALEXANDER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $490,600
  • MICHAEL E SCHEOPNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,992 shares for an estimated $325,898.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $LARK stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LARK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.