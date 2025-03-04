Insider Purchase: Director at $LAB Buys 4,820,959 Shares

Partners Master Fund, L.P. Casdin, a director at $LAB, bought 4,820,959 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $5,134,321. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.9%. Following this trade, they now own 58,846,780 shares of this class of $LAB stock.

$LAB Insider Trading Activity

$LAB insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$LAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $LAB stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.