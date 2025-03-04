Insider Purchase: Director at $LAB Buys 4,820,959 Shares

Partners Master Fund, L.P. Casdin, a director at $LAB, bought 4,820,959 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $5,134,321. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.9%. Following this trade, they now own 58,846,780 shares of this class of $LAB stock.
$LAB Insider Trading Activity
$LAB insiders have traded $LAB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS MASTER FUND, L.P. CASDIN purchased 4,820,959 shares for an estimated $5,134,321
$LAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $LAB stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,626,076 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,845,633
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 3,130,190 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,477,832
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 2,960,169 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,180,295
- NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. removed 2,954,098 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,169,671
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,405,735 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,210,036
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 2,320,149 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,060,260
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 2,131,345 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,729,853
