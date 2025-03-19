Insider Purchase: Director at $KW Buys 41,000 Shares

STANLEY R ZAX, a director at $KW, bought 41,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $350,960. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.1%. Following this trade, they now own 547,400 shares of this class of $KW stock.
$KW Insider Trading Activity
$KW insiders have traded $KW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY R ZAX purchased 41,000 shares for an estimated $350,960
- CATHY HENDRICKSON sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $258,599
$KW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $KW stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 532,215 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,316,827
- KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ASSET ADVISORS LLC removed 499,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,521,640
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 395,000 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,946,050
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 325,737 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,254,112
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 311,239 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,109,277
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 306,299 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,059,927
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 247,928 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,476,800
