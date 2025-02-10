Insider Purchase: Director at $KRNY Buys 5,000 Shares

Melvina Wong-Zaza, a director at $KRNY, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $36,172. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.2%. Following this trade, they now own 27,535 shares of this class of $KRNY stock.

$KRNY Insider Trading Activity

$KRNY insiders have traded $KRNY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELVINA WONG-ZAZA has made 2 purchases buying 6,600 shares for an estimated $46,108 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS DEMEDICI (EVP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,304 shares for an estimated $37,841.

$KRNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $KRNY stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

