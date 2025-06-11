Insider Purchase: Director at $KMPR Buys 500 Shares

Alberto J Paracchini, a director at $KMPR, bought 500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $30,855. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.1%. Following this trade, they now own 10,323 shares of this class of $KMPR stock.
$KMPR Insider Trading Activity
$KMPR insiders have traded $KMPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERALD LADERMAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $155,600
- ALBERTO J PARACCHINI purchased 500 shares for an estimated $30,855
$KMPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $KMPR stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 569,017 shares (+205.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,038,786
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 522,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,939,553
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 440,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,450,165
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 342,649 shares (+37.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,906,085
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 331,770 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,178,824
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 228,707 shares (+673.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,289,062
- FIL LTD added 200,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,393,397
