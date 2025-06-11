Insider Purchase: Director at $KMPR Buys 500 Shares

Alberto J Paracchini, a director at $KMPR, bought 500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $30,855. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.1%. Following this trade, they now own 10,323 shares of this class of $KMPR stock.

$KMPR Insider Trading Activity

$KMPR insiders have traded $KMPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD LADERMAN purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $155,600

ALBERTO J PARACCHINI purchased 500 shares for an estimated $30,855

$KMPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $KMPR stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

