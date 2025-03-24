Insider Purchase: Director at $KEQU Buys 500 Shares

KEITH M GEHL, a director at $KEQU, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $22,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 17,500 shares of this class of $KEQU stock.
$KEQU Insider Trading Activity
$KEQU insiders have traded $KEQU stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEQU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS DAVID III HULL (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,581 shares for an estimated $355,438.
- DOUGLAS J. BATDORFF (VP of Manufacturing Operations) sold 3,470 shares for an estimated $227,285
- DONALD T. III GARDNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,306 shares for an estimated $193,726.
- ELIZABETH D PHILLIPS (VP - Human Resources) sold 1,850 shares for an estimated $100,214
- RYAN S. NOBLE (VP-Sales & Marketing-Americas) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $99,000
- KEITH M GEHL has made 2 purchases buying 903 shares for an estimated $42,247 and 0 sales.
$KEQU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KEQU stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 105,783 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,544,794
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 13,790 shares (+183.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $853,187
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 12,545 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $776,159
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 11,902 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $736,376
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 10,913 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $675,187
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 8,836 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,683
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 8,594 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $531,710
