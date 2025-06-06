Insider Purchase: Director at $KDP Buys 15,000 Shares

de Ven Michael G Van, a director at $KDP, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $498,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $KDP stock.

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated $2,740,967,500 .

and 1 sale selling 83,950,000 shares for an estimated . ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,040,000 shares for an estimated $35,310,080 .

. MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 84,000 shares for an estimated $2,856,600 .

. ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,850 shares for an estimated $747,629 .

. DE VEN MICHAEL G VAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $498,000

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$KDP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KDP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/25/2025

$KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 02/25/2025

