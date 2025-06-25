Insider Purchase: Director at $JUVF Buys 900 Shares

John P. IV Henry, a director at $JUVF, bought 900 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $11,691. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 900 shares of this class of $JUVF stock.

$JUVF Insider Trading Activity

$JUVF insiders have traded $JUVF stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JUVF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P. IV HENRY has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,977 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN C. SLIVER has made 4 purchases buying 610 shares for an estimated $6,461 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL W. WOLF (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,450 shares for an estimated $1,285 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARTIN L DREIBELBIS purchased 136 shares for an estimated $0

MARCIE A BARBER (President/CEO) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $0

BRADLEY J. WAGNER purchased 112 shares for an estimated $0

GARY E KELSEY purchased 107 shares for an estimated $0

MICHAEL A. BUFFINGTON purchased 106 shares for an estimated $0

JOSEPH B. III SCARNATI purchased 105 shares for an estimated $0

CHRISTINA CALKINS-MAZUR purchased 99 shares for an estimated $0

