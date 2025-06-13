Insider Purchase: Director at $JMSB Buys 200 Shares

Jonathan Craig Kinney, a director at $JMSB, bought 200 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $3,515. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 320,907 shares of this class of $JMSB stock.

$JMSB Insider Trading Activity

$JMSB insiders have traded $JMSB stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JMSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN CRAIG KINNEY has made 20 purchases buying 8,631 shares for an estimated $147,631 and 0 sales.

OSCAR LELAND MAHAN has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 5,133 shares for an estimated $87,556.

. KENT CARSTATER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 7 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $78,864 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW PEDEN (CHIEF BANKING OFFICER) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $18,600

$JMSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $JMSB stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

