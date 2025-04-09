Stocks
JHI

Insider Purchase: Director at $JHI Buys 875 Shares

April 09, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Thomas Rowe Wright, a director at $JHI, bought 875 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $10,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 875 shares of this class of $JHI stock.

$JHI Insider Trading Activity

$JHI insiders have traded $JHI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NONI L ELLISON has made 2 purchases buying 800 shares for an estimated $11,280 and 0 sales.
  • THOMAS ROWE WRIGHT purchased 875 shares for an estimated $10,998
  • WILLIAM K BACIC purchased 719 shares for an estimated $10,066

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $JHI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.