Insider Purchase: Director at $JBLU Buys 86,244 Shares

Nik Mittal, a director at $JBLU, bought 86,244 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $529,451. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 524.5%. Following this trade, they now own 102,687 shares of this class of $JBLU stock.
$JBLU Insider Trading Activity
$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,632,469 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $56,628,996
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,268,135 shares (+696.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,558,965
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,076,976 shares (+2553.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,304,962
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,542,618 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,239,574
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,430,316 shares (+72.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,502,872
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,765,588 shares (+589.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,142,257
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,584,350 shares (+88.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,953,336
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.