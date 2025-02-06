Insider Purchase: Director at $JBLU Buys 86,244 Shares

Nik Mittal, a director at $JBLU, bought 86,244 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $529,451. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 524.5%. Following this trade, they now own 102,687 shares of this class of $JBLU stock.

$JBLU Insider Trading Activity

$JBLU insiders have traded $JBLU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBLU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIK MITTAL has made 2 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $614,340 and 0 sales.

$JBLU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $JBLU stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

