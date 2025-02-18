News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $JBHT Buys 23,940 Shares

February 18, 2025 — 02:01 pm EST

JAMES L ROBO, a director at $JBHT, bought 23,940 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $4,002,528. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.7%. Following this trade, they now own 53,256 shares of this class of $JBHT stock.

$JBHT Insider Trading Activity

$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.
  • SHELLEY SIMPSON (President and CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,818
  • DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $800,340.
  • JAMES K THOMPSON sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $771,626
  • ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $634,409.
  • SPENCER FRAZIER (EVP of Sales and Marketing) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $427,251
  • KEVIN BRACY (SR VP, Treasurer) sold 1,614 shares for an estimated $306,448
  • RONALD GREER WOODRUFF (EVP Safety, ESG, Maintenance) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $303,017
  • DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of DCS) sold 1,151 shares for an estimated $224,479
  • BRIAN WEBB (EVP- Final Mile Services) sold 530 shares for an estimated $102,199
  • BRADLEY W. HICKS (EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs) sold 500 shares for an estimated $96,430

$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

