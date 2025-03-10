Insider Purchase: Director at $J Buys 70 Shares

Manuel J Fernandez, a director at $J, bought 70 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $8,596. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 9,472 shares of this class of $J stock.
$J Insider Trading Activity
$J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 2 purchases buying 272 shares for an estimated $33,646 and 0 sales.
$J Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 408 institutional investors add shares of $J stock to their portfolio, and 391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,137,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $541,574,533
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 3,597,564 shares (+345.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,706,501
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,904,988 shares (+933.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,544,496
- RUANE, CUNNIFF & GOLDFARB L.P. removed 1,319,295 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,284,197
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 746,118 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,696,287
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 705,490 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,267,573
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 601,944 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,794,469
