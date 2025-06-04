Insider Purchase: Director at $ITW Buys 872 Shares

DAVID BYRON JR SMITH, a director at $ITW, bought 872 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $210,291. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 122,884 shares of this class of $ITW stock.

$ITW Insider Trading Activity

$ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583 .

. CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770 .

. MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470 .

. DAVID BYRON JR SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 1,507 shares for an estimated $385,043 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 743 institutional investors add shares of $ITW stock to their portfolio, and 882 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ITW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ITW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITW forecast page.

$ITW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.