Insider Purchase: Director at $INLX Buys 3,000 Shares

John C Guttilla, a director at $INLX, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-28-2025 for an estimated $36,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.7%. Following this trade, they now own 24,905 shares of this class of $INLX stock.

$INLX Insider Trading Activity

$INLX insiders have traded $INLX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C GUTTILLA has made 2 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $86,750 and 0 sales.

$INLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $INLX stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

