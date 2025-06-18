Insider Purchase: Director at $IMRX Buys 40,485 Shares

Thomas J. Schall, a director at $IMRX, bought 40,485 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $89,277. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1396.0%. Following this trade, they now own 43,385 shares of this class of $IMRX stock.

$IMRX Insider Trading Activity

$IMRX insiders have traded $IMRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. SCHALL purchased 40,485 shares for an estimated $89,277

$IMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $IMRX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

