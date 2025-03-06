Insider Purchase: Director at $IFF Buys 6,500 Shares

Kevin O'Byrne, a director at $IFF, bought 6,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $522,832. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 6,500 shares of this class of $IFF stock.

$IFF Insider Trading Activity

$IFF insiders have traded $IFF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J ERIK FYRWALD (CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,005,877

KEVIN O'BYRNE purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $522,832

YUVRAJ ARORA (President, Nourish) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $458,775

$IFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $IFF stock to their portfolio, and 477 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

