Insider Purchase: Director at $ICU Buys 10,000 Shares

John Neuman, a director at $ICU, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-14-2024 for an estimated $36,905. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $ICU stock.

$ICU Insider Trading Activity

$ICU insiders have traded $ICU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN NEUMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,405

KEVIN CHUNG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,250 shares for an estimated $12,715 and 0 sales.

