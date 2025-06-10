Stocks
ICFI

Insider Purchase: Director at $ICFI Buys 1,250 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

SCOTT B SALMIRS, a director at $ICFI, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $104,975. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.5%. Following this trade, they now own 7,653 shares of this class of $ICFI stock.

$ICFI Insider Trading Activity

$ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $436,241.
  • SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,850 shares for an estimated $154,025 and 0 sales.

$ICFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ICFI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

