Insider Purchase: Director at $ICFI Buys 1,250 Shares

SCOTT B SALMIRS, a director at $ICFI, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $104,975. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.5%. Following this trade, they now own 7,653 shares of this class of $ICFI stock.
$ICFI Insider Trading Activity
$ICFI insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C M MORGAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $436,241.
- SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,850 shares for an estimated $154,025 and 0 sales.
$ICFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $ICFI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 344,114 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,239,366
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 280,638 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,845,810
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 250,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,253,885
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 248,865 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,146,059
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 224,179 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,048,489
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 222,391 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,511,231
- GW&K INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 219,107 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,617,521
$ICFI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.
