Insider Purchase: Director at $IBCP Buys 1,821 Shares

Terance L Beia, a director at $IBCP, bought 1,821 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $55,813. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 40,001 shares of this class of $IBCP stock.

$IBCP Insider Trading Activity

$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL M JR MAGEE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,404 shares for an estimated $198,527 .

. TERANCE L BEIA purchased 1,821 shares for an estimated $55,813

$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

