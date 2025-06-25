Insider Purchase: Director at $IBCP Buys 1,821 Shares

Terance L Beia, a director at $IBCP, bought 1,821 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $55,813. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 40,001 shares of this class of $IBCP stock.
$IBCP Insider Trading Activity
$IBCP insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL M JR MAGEE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,404 shares for an estimated $198,527.
- TERANCE L BEIA purchased 1,821 shares for an estimated $55,813
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IBCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $IBCP stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 10,791,263 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $332,262,987
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 332,750 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,245,372
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 289,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,907,239
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 226,281 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,967,191
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 141,866 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,368,054
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 118,170 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,638,454
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 116,339 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,582,077
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.