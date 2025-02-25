Insider Purchase: Director at $HZO Buys 1,000 Shares

Bonnie Biumi, a director at $HZO, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $26,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,000 shares of this class of $HZO stock.

$HZO Insider Trading Activity

$HZO insiders have traded $HZO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A CASHMAN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $401,000

CLINT MOORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $200,658 .

. ANTHONY E. JR. CASSELLA (EVP of Finance & CAO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $124,240

BONNIE BIUMI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $26,500

$HZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $HZO stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

