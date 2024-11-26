Insider Purchase: Director at $HWH (HWH) Buys 4,411,764 Shares

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, a director at $HWH ($HWH), bought 4,411,764 shares of the company on 11-25-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 63.2%. Following this trade, they now own 11,387,954 shares of $HWH stock.

$HWH Insider Trading Activity

$HWH insiders have traded $HWH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 10,446,301 shares and 0 sales.

$HWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $HWH stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

