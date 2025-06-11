Insider Purchase: Director at $HRTG Buys 2,500 Shares

PAUL L WHITING, a director at $HRTG, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $55,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.1%. Following this trade, they now own 82,076 shares of this class of $HRTG stock.
$HRTG Insider Trading Activity
$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIJAY WALVEKAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,100 shares for an estimated $979,675.
- PANAGIOTIS APOSTOLOU sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $635,000
- PAUL L WHITING has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $189,400 and 0 sales.
- KIRK LUSK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,100
- ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,850
$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 212,300 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,061,366
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 208,221 shares (+203.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,002,546
- QUARTZ PARTNERS, LLC added 144,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,084,843
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 141,542 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,041,035
- ARKADIOS WEALTH ADVISORS added 119,770 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,727,083
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,261,981
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 91,982 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,326,380
