Insider Purchase: Director at $HRTG Buys 2,500 Shares

PAUL L WHITING, a director at $HRTG, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $55,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.1%. Following this trade, they now own 82,076 shares of this class of $HRTG stock.

$HRTG Insider Trading Activity

$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIJAY WALVEKAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,100 shares for an estimated $979,675 .

. PANAGIOTIS APOSTOLOU sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $635,000

PAUL L WHITING has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $189,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIRK LUSK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,100

ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,850

$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

