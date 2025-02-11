Insider Purchase: Director at $HP Buys 37,356 Shares

Belgacem Chariag, a director at $HP, bought 37,356 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $1,011,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 216.6%. Following this trade, they now own 54,606 shares of this class of $HP stock.

$HP Insider Trading Activity

$HP insiders have traded $HP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BELGACEM CHARIAG purchased 37,356 shares for an estimated $1,011,600

JOHN W LINDSAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $551,000

J KEVIN VANN (SENIOR VP AND CFO) purchased 3,300 shares for an estimated $99,627

$HP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $HP stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

