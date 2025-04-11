Insider Purchase: Director at $HNRG Buys 9,000 Shares

Zarrell Thomas Gray, a director at $HNRG, bought 9,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $122,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.6%. Following this trade, they now own 60,000 shares of this class of $HNRG stock.

$HNRG Insider Trading Activity

$HNRG insiders have traded $HNRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C HARDIE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 168,691 shares for an estimated $2,197,040 .

. ZARRELL THOMAS GRAY purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $122,400

CHARLES RAY IV WESLEY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $103,978

$HNRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $HNRG stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.