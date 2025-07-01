Insider Purchase: Director at $HLT Buys 53 Shares

Raymond E Mabus, a director at $HLT, bought 53 shares of the company on 02-07-2024 for an estimated $10,461. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 14,449 shares of this class of $HLT stock.

$HLT Insider Trading Activity

$HLT insiders have traded $HLT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER J NASSETTA (See Remarks) sold 40,653 shares for an estimated $10,928,745

CHRISTOPHER W SILCOCK (See Remarks) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $785,439

$HLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $HLT stock to their portfolio, and 523 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HLT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

$HLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $251.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $263.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 02/04/2025

