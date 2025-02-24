Insider Purchase: Director at $HLIT Buys 1,000 Shares

Daniel T Whalen, a director at $HLIT, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $10,079. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.8%. Following this trade, they now own 8,840 shares of this class of $HLIT stock.

$HLIT Insider Trading Activity

$HLIT insiders have traded $HLIT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER JANKOVIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $113,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID KRALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $97,830

NIMROD BEN-NATAN (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 7,780 shares for an estimated $75,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL T WHALEN has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $30,458 and 0 sales.

$HLIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $HLIT stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

