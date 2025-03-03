Insider Purchase: Director at $HLF Buys 5,000 Shares

Juan Miguel Mendoza, a director at $HLF, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $41,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.9%. Following this trade, they now own 132,500 shares of this class of $HLF stock.

$HLF Insider Trading Activity

$HLF insiders have traded $HLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA has made 5 purchases buying 22,500 shares for an estimated $173,525 and 0 sales.

$HLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $HLF stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

