Insider Purchase: Director at $HII Buys 2,120 Shares

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN, a director at $HII, bought 2,120 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $349,426. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.3%. Following this trade, they now own 7,967 shares of this class of $HII stock.
$HII Insider Trading Activity
$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426
- FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900
- D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096
$HII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 612,994 shares (+9836.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,837,476
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 351,513 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,425,411
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 345,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,215,247
- EPOCH INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. removed 302,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,165,503
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 273,443 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,292,860
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 254,489 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,090,786
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 239,688 shares (+132.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,293,841
