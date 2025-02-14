Insider Purchase: Director at $HII Buys 2,120 Shares

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN, a director at $HII, bought 2,120 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $349,426. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.3%. Following this trade, they now own 7,967 shares of this class of $HII stock.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

