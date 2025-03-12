Insider Purchase: Director at $HGTY Buys 865 Shares

Anthony J Kuczinski, a director at $HGTY, bought 865 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $8,373. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.2%. Following this trade, they now own 9,314 shares of this class of $HGTY stock.

$HGTY Insider Trading Activity

$HGTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 124 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 122 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 122 sales selling 949,131 shares for an estimated $10,295,375 .

. ANTHONY J KUCZINSKI has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $19,189 and 0 sales.

$HGTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $HGTY stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

