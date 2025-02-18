Insider Purchase: Director at $HBI Buys 66,500 Shares

ROBERT F MORAN, a director at $HBI, bought 66,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $399,665. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 47.0%. Following this trade, they now own 208,023 shares of this class of $HBI stock.

$HBI Insider Trading Activity

$HBI insiders have traded $HBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F MORAN has made 2 purchases buying 74,850 shares for an estimated $449,898 and 0 sales.

$HBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $HBI stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

